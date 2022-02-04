Hidalgo County FEMA COVID testing site to remain open through Monday
The COVID-19 Drive-Thru testing site in Edinburg, which had been scheduled to close on Friday, will remain open through Monday, Feb. 7.
The site, open to all Rio Grande Valley residents, offers free PCR nasal swab tests at the Edinburg Municipal Park.
On Tuesday, Hidalgo County Judge Richard Cortez Richard F. Cortez announced he requested a two-week extension of the FEMA testing site.
Due to the inclement weather, the site will be open from noon through 6 p.m. on Saturday, Feb. 5 and Sunday, Feb. 6. On Monday, Feb. 7, the site will be open from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m.
Residents can pre-register online or onsite.
