Hidalgo County Fire Marshal’s Office provides electrical safety tips

The Hidalgo County Fire Marshal's Office released electrical safety tips regarding the potential danger with standing water.

The HCFMO asks the public to check for downed power lines in flooded areas and to stay away from them.

RELATED: 14-year-old boy dies after being electrocuted near Mission

“The ground around power lines – up to 35 feet away – may be energized,” a Facebook post from the department read. “Downed power lines can carry an electric current strong enough to cause serious injury or even death. Electricity wants to move from a high voltage zone to a low voltage zone – and it could do that through your body.”

The tips were sent out after a 14-year-old-boy near the city of Mission died after being electrocuted by an extension cord that was submerged in water.