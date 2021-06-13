Hidalgo County health authority explains drop in COVID-19 cases

As the efforts to reach herd protection finally start to pay off in Hidalgo County, Health Authority Dr. Ivan Melendez says, there is still much to be done.

Without a doubt, Melendez said vaccines are the dominant factor as to why COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations are at their lowest.

The drop in hospitalizations and deaths due to the virus indicates where COVID-19 stands in the community.

This week, an average of 75 people were in hospital beds fighting the coronavirus, and five deaths were reported.

Melendez believes the numbers will continue to decrease throughout the summer months.

“I don’t want to undervalue that this disease is still here,” Melendez said. “There [have] been new variants. The Delta variant has become dominant, but the absolute numbers themselves have come dramatically down.”

Data from the Department of State Health Services shows 79% of Hidalgo County residents 65 and older, and 58% of residents between 12 and 64 are fully vaccinated against the virus.

“We’re all optimistic,” he said. “We don’t think this is the end of it, but I think we’ll continue to trend down.”