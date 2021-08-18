Hidalgo County hosting COVID vaccine clinic during job fair

Those hoping to find a new job during Thursday’s RGV Regional Job Fair will also have a chance to receive a COVID-19 vaccine.

Hidalgo County will be hosting a vaccine clinic during the job fair, set for Thursday, Aug. 19 from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.

The job fair will be held at the McAllen Convention center, located at 700 Convention Center Blvd.

Pre-registration is not required and those receiving the Pfizer vaccine must be 12 years or older.

For more information, call Workforce Solutions at 888-261-3286.