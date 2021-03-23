Hidalgo County hosts drive-thru COVID-19 vaccine registration clinic Tuesday

Credit: MGN Online

Hidalgo County and Hidalgo County Precinct 3 Commissioner’s Office, together with the La Joya ISD, will host a first dose COVID-19 community vaccine clinic at the Abraham Lincoln Building located at 801 College Drive in La Joya, on Wednesday.

Eligible residents will be required to pre-register for the vaccine beginning Tuesday at 5:00 p.m. at La Mansion located at 2401 Moorfield Road in Palmview.

To pre-register, qualified residents must drive through the main entrance of the building.

Face masks are required when interacting with staff in the registration area.

During the pre-registration process, eligible residents will be issued a colored wristband displaying a designated time for them to return to the Abraham Lincoln Building.

Wristbands will be provided on a first come, first serve basis. Vaccine recipients must be in attendance during pre-registration to receive a wristband.

The current qualifications include:

Educators

Health Care Professionals

Anyone 65 years of age and older

Anyone 18 years of age and older with at least one chronic medical condition

Anyone 18 and over, not including 65 years and over or healthcare workers, wanting to receive the vaccine will need to show up with medications, prescriptions, or doctor’s note for proof of conditions outlined above.