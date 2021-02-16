x

Hidalgo County judge declares local state of disaster amid severe winter weather

3 hours 52 minutes 52 seconds ago Tuesday, February 16 2021 Feb 16, 2021 February 16, 2021 1:53 PM February 16, 2021 in News - Local
By: KRGV Digital Team
KRGV File Photo

Hidalgo County Judge Richard F. Cortez on Tuesday declared a local state of disaster amid severe winter weather. 

Cortez also implemented price controls to address reports of price gouging, according to a news release. 

“We will not tolerate people being taken advantage of during this cold spell,” Cortez said in a statement. The state of disaster will be in effect as of midnight on Tuesday, February 16 and will stay in effect for seven days.

The implementation of price controls means that a merchant cannot change the prices for goods and services during the state of emergency. 

Those items and services include: 

  • groceries, beverages, toilet articles, ice
  • construction and building materials and supplies, and earthmoving equipment and machinery 
  • electrical and gas generating and transmission equipment, party and accessories 
  • charcoal briquettes, matches, candles, lamp illumination and heat unit carbides, dry batteries, light bulbs, flashlights, and hand lanterns 
  • hand tools (manual and power), hardware and household supplies, and equipment rental 
  • automotive parts, supplies, and accessories
  • plumbing and electrical tools and supplies
  • apartment, duplex, multi-family dwelling, rooming house, hotel and motel rental
  • gasoline, diesel oil, motor oil, kerosene, grease, and automotive lubricants
  • restaurant, cafeteria, and boarding-house meals
  • services of roofing and building contractors, plumbers, electricians, mechanics, tree surgeons, and automobile wrecker companies
  • medicine, pharmaceutical, and medical equipment and supplies 
  • blankets, quilts, bedspreads, bed linens, mattresses, bedsprings, bedsteads, towels, and toilet paper
  • furniture and clothing
