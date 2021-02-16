Hidalgo County judge declares local state of disaster amid severe winter weather
Hidalgo County Judge Richard F. Cortez on Tuesday declared a local state of disaster amid severe winter weather.
Cortez also implemented price controls to address reports of price gouging, according to a news release.
“We will not tolerate people being taken advantage of during this cold spell,” Cortez said in a statement. The state of disaster will be in effect as of midnight on Tuesday, February 16 and will stay in effect for seven days.
The implementation of price controls means that a merchant cannot change the prices for goods and services during the state of emergency.
Those items and services include:
- groceries, beverages, toilet articles, ice
- construction and building materials and supplies, and earthmoving equipment and machinery
- electrical and gas generating and transmission equipment, party and accessories
- charcoal briquettes, matches, candles, lamp illumination and heat unit carbides, dry batteries, light bulbs, flashlights, and hand lanterns
- hand tools (manual and power), hardware and household supplies, and equipment rental
- automotive parts, supplies, and accessories
- plumbing and electrical tools and supplies
- apartment, duplex, multi-family dwelling, rooming house, hotel and motel rental
- gasoline, diesel oil, motor oil, kerosene, grease, and automotive lubricants
- restaurant, cafeteria, and boarding-house meals
- services of roofing and building contractors, plumbers, electricians, mechanics, tree surgeons, and automobile wrecker companies
- medicine, pharmaceutical, and medical equipment and supplies
- blankets, quilts, bedspreads, bed linens, mattresses, bedsprings, bedsteads, towels, and toilet paper
- furniture and clothing
More News
News Video
-
Ten-year anniversary of ambush on ICE agents in Mexico
-
Rio Grande Valley warming shelters surprised by low turnout
-
ERCOT orders electricity distributors increase scheduled power outages
-
Freezing temperatures damage local citrus crops
-
Residents in rural colonias struggle through cold weather