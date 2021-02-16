Hidalgo County judge declares local state of disaster amid severe winter weather

KRGV File Photo

Hidalgo County Judge Richard F. Cortez on Tuesday declared a local state of disaster amid severe winter weather.

Cortez also implemented price controls to address reports of price gouging, according to a news release.

“We will not tolerate people being taken advantage of during this cold spell,” Cortez said in a statement. The state of disaster will be in effect as of midnight on Tuesday, February 16 and will stay in effect for seven days.

The implementation of price controls means that a merchant cannot change the prices for goods and services during the state of emergency.

Those items and services include: