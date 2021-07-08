Hidalgo County judge: Drainage system functioning properly

With the recent weather bringing in sporadic flooding and as much as nine inches of rain in parts of the county, Hidalgo County Judge Richard Cortez said the region’s drainage system is working effectively.

Waters are receding, Cortez said in a statement issued Thursday.

“We were hit with a large amount of rain, especially at the eastern and western end of Hidalgo County,” Cortez stated. “But our four county commissioners have made drainage a priority and have been working on this issue for months, if not years in some cases. With their help and with the help of first responders as well as the cooperation of our residents, we got through this with no reported loss of life or injury – and I call that a victory.”

Water levels in drainage ditches and canals continue to recede “as designed,” Cortez added. A total of 28 vacuum trucks are spread out throughout the county to drain suck up water and release it elsewhere, the release stated.

Early reports suggest that western Hidalgo County saw more than nine inches of rainfall, the news release stated. Eastern Hidalgo County saw more than seven inches of rain.

The news release noted that several streets and roads were closed Wednesday due to flooding throughout the county, but many of them reopened once the rain let up.

As the entire Rio Grande Valley is currently under a Flash flood watch that is set to expire on Friday evening, the county emergency storm shelter - located at PSJA North Early College High School at 500 East Nolana in Pharr - will remain open through Friday, the news release stated.

WEATHER COVERAGE:

July 8, 2021: Flash Flood Watch for RGV extended through Friday evening

Flooding in La Blanca sparks concern among residents

Water in Edinburg neighborhood rising from canal overflow

Mid-Valley residents continue to struggle with flooding

Santa Rosa residents struggle with floodwater after heavy rainfall

Hidalgo County Precinct 1 Commissioner: Crews working to resolve Mercedes flooding issues