Hidalgo County judge loosens COVID-19 restrictions

Photo Credit: Hidalgo County

To comply with state orders to open up Texas, businesses and other establishments in Hidalgo County will no longer have facial covering or capacity restrictions beginning at midnight Wednesday.

Hidalgo County Judge Richard F. Cortez announced the loosening of COVID-19 restrictions as part of new local orders signed Tuesday where he encouraged county residents to continue practicing safety measures to combat the COVID-19 virus.

Read the local order here.

“I was hoping that we could keep some of these restrictions in place until after spring break because we have been headed in the right direction in limiting new cases,” Judge Cortez said in a statement. “But we are doing this to comply with the orders of Governor Abbott. That’s why I continue to urge people to exercise caution, especially as we approach the Easter holiday.”

The five-page order strongly advises that people continue to follow safety guidelines set out by the Center for Disease Control and Prevention such as including the use of facial coverings, limiting the number of people allowed in businesses, following hygienic measures and avoiding large crowds, a news release from Cortez's office stated.

For businesses that wish to continue mandating the use of facial coverings by its customers, Judge Cortez said in the release protections exist, such as the use of the state trespassing law to deal with those who refuse to comply with business restrictions.