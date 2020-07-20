Hidalgo County judge says he's concerned some businesses aren't operating safely

Hidalgo County Judge Richard F. Cortez said Sunday that he's concerned some local businesses aren't taking the coronavirus pandemic seriously.

"Businesses still continue to operate unsafely," Cortez said Sunday afternoon during a Facebook discussion hosted by Hidalgo County. "Some operate safe, but some do not."

Cortez and Dr. Ivan Melendez, the Hidalgo County health authority, said they witnessed large crowds at a local flea market on Sunday, which concerned them.

Education about safe business practices is critical to controlling the coronavirus pandemic, Cortez said.

"We're going to have to learn to continue with our business efforts in this pandemic," Cortez said.

Watch the video for the full story.