x

Hidalgo County judge tests positive for COVID-19

7 hours 11 minutes 13 seconds ago Thursday, December 10 2020 Dec 10, 2020 December 10, 2020 9:48 AM December 10, 2020 in News - Local

Hidalgo County announced Thursday that Judge Richard F. Cortez has tested positive for COVID-19. 

According to a news release from Hidalgo County, "The 77 year-old Cortez has worked from home for most of the pandemic and learned of his positive test after a family member tested positive."

Cortez said he is feeling fine, asymptomatic and self isolating. 

'I have taken all precautions that I could to prevent infection, but I still have contracted this awful virus," Judge Cortez said. 

Check back for updates

Report a Typo

More News

Radar
7 Days