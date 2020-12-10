Hidalgo County judge tests positive for COVID-19
Hidalgo County announced Thursday that Judge Richard F. Cortez has tested positive for COVID-19.
According to a news release from Hidalgo County, "The 77 year-old Cortez has worked from home for most of the pandemic and learned of his positive test after a family member tested positive."
Cortez said he is feeling fine, asymptomatic and self isolating.
'I have taken all precautions that I could to prevent infection, but I still have contracted this awful virus," Judge Cortez said.
