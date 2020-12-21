Hidalgo County launches ad campaign honoring local lives lost due to COVID-19

Hidalgo County on Monday announced the launch of a new advertising campaign honoring the lives lost due to the coronavirus.

The advertising campaign shares the photos of Hidalgo County residents who died due to the virus.

Hundreds of residents submitted photos of their loved ones after an announcement on social media was posted by the Hidalgo County Judge's Office.

Along with the billboard, a slideshow will also be posted on the county website and social media account, according to a news release from Hidalgo County.

The ad is a solemn reminder: "Honoring those lives lost to COVID-19 in Hidalgo County."

The advertising campaign will be on billboards in Weslaco, McAllen and Edinburg.

“This is one of the most powerful images that I’ve seen resulting from the pandemic,” said Hidalgo County Judge Richard F. Cortez. “This is a reminder to hold those we love even closer, especially as the holidays approach.”