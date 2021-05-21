Hidalgo County lifts mask mandate in county facilities

The Hidalgo County Commissioners Court voted Friday to end the mask mandate for all Hidalgo County buildings.

According to county spokesman Carlos Sanchez, the lifting of the mask mandate goes into effect immediately.

The decision was made after state Gov. Greg Abbott signed an executive order forbidding government entities from requiring facial coverings.

In a statement, County Judge Richard F. Cortez said the usage of facial coverings and masks are still being recommended and encouraged.

"Everyone should continue to exercise caution in an effort to stop the spread of COVID-19 by continuing to follow CDC guidelines,” Judge Cortez said, adding that the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention still recommends all un-vaccinated people to continue to use a mask for their protection.