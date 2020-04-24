Hidalgo County nears 300 confirmed virus cases with new count
Nine more people in Hidalgo County have tested positive for the coronavirus.
According to a county news release, the new patients include four Edinburg residents, a man from Elsa, a Mission woman, a San Juan woman, a man from Weslaco and a man from Edcouch.
The total number of known cases in Hidalgo County has now reached 299. As of Friday, there are 21 patients who are hospitalized, including five in intensive care units. Four patients in the county have died.
The total number of patients who have been cleared and released from isolation is 135, including 12 on Friday, according to officials.
