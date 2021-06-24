Hidalgo County Precinct 1 holding first-dose COVID-19 clinic in La Villa
Hidalgo County Precinct 1 is holding a first-dose COVID-19 vaccine clinic on Thursday, June 24, in La Villa.
The clinic will run from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. at the La Villa ISD Multi-Purpose Center located at 500 E. 9th St.
A first dose of either the Moderna or Pfizer vaccine will be provided for anyone 12 and older.
Officials ask that recipients bring a filled-out form. You can download that form here.
More News
News Video
-
Consumer Reports: Best window units or portable air conditioners
-
Texas Rep. Alex Dominguez speaks on voting reform latest
-
Students react to STC announcing nearly $2 million in student debt forgiveness
-
San Juan man recovering from hit-and-run
-
Former Mercedes ISD employee faces new charges of sexual assault of a...