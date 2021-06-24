Hidalgo County Precinct 1 holding first-dose COVID-19 clinic in La Villa

Hidalgo County Precinct 1 is holding a first-dose COVID-19 vaccine clinic on Thursday, June 24, in La Villa.

The clinic will run from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. at the La Villa ISD Multi-Purpose Center located at 500 E. 9th St.

A first dose of either the Moderna or Pfizer vaccine will be provided for anyone 12 and older.

Officials ask that recipients bring a filled-out form. You can download that form here.