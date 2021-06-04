Hidalgo County Precinct 1 to distribute sandbags

Photo credit: Hidalgo County Precinct 1

Hidalgo County Precinct 1 will distribute sandbags on Friday at Sunrise Hill Park in Mercedes.

The free drive-thru sandbag distribution will start at 1 p.m. and end at 4 p.m.

There's a limit of 6 sandbags per vehicle, according to Commissioner David Fuentes.

For more information, call 956-968-8733.