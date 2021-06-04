Hidalgo County Precinct 1 to distribute sandbags
Hidalgo County Precinct 1 will distribute sandbags on Friday at Sunrise Hill Park in Mercedes.
The free drive-thru sandbag distribution will start at 1 p.m. and end at 4 p.m.
There's a limit of 6 sandbags per vehicle, according to Commissioner David Fuentes.
For more information, call 956-968-8733.
More News
News Video
-
Hidalgo County Precinct 4 using TikTok to inform community
-
LGBTQ community faces healthcare challenges in the Valley
-
Lawmakers push to keep policy that sends undocumented migrants back across the...
-
PSJA ISD to host COVID-19 vaccine clinic for students
-
Hidalgo County COVID-19 report: June 3, 2021