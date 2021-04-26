Hidalgo County Precinct 1 to hold 2 COVID-19 vaccine clinics on Wednesday
Hidalgo County Precinct 1 will hold two COVID-19 vaccine clinics on Wednesday, April 28.
The first clinic will take place at the Monte Alto High School gym located at 25149 1st St. in Monte Alto from 7:30 a.m. to 11:30 a.m.
The second location will be held at La Villa ISD Multi-Purpose Room located at 500 E 9th St in La Villa from 1:30 to 4 p.m.
Both clinics will be held on a first-come, first-served basis.
No registration is required.
Anyone 18 and older will be eligible to receive the Moderna vaccine, officials said.
