Hidalgo County Precinct 1 to hold 2 COVID-19 vaccine clinics on Wednesday

6 hours 30 minutes 57 seconds ago Monday, April 26 2021 Apr 26, 2021 April 26, 2021 11:54 AM April 26, 2021 in News - Coronavirus Pandemic
By: KRGV Digital Staff

Hidalgo County Precinct 1 will hold two COVID-19 vaccine clinics on Wednesday, April 28. 

The first clinic will take place at the Monte Alto High School gym located at 25149 1st St. in Monte Alto from 7:30 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. 

The second location will be held at La Villa ISD Multi-Purpose Room located at 500 E 9th St in La Villa from 1:30 to 4 p.m.

Both clinics will be held on a first-come, first-served basis. 

No registration is required.

Anyone 18 and older will be eligible to receive the Moderna vaccine, officials said. 

