Hidalgo County Precinct 1 to hold COVID-19 vaccine clinic in Edcouch

Hidalgo County residents in the Delta area will have a chance to receive the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine in Edcouch thanks to a vaccine clinic set for Thursday, April 15.

The vaccine clinic will be held at the Edcouch-Elsa ISD Robert M. Capello Sr. Gymnasium, located at Hwy 107 and Mile 4 Road West in Edcouch, according to a news release from the county.

The clinic will run from 7:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. and preregistration is required.

To pre-register, go to hidalgocounty.us/vaccine to create an online account Wednesday, April 14 starting at 9 a.m.

Residents are asked to arrive at least 30 minutes before their scheduled vaccine appointment and have their COVID-19 pre-screening forms filled out and signed.