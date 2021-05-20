Hidalgo County Precinct 1 to hold second-dose drive-thru vaccination clinic

Photo Credit: Hidalgo County

Hidalgo County, in partnership with Precinct 1 Commissioner’s Office, the City of Donna and Donna school district, will host a second dose COVID-19 vaccination clinic on Friday, May 21.

The Hidalgo County Health and Human Services department will administer the vaccines at Donna High School, located at 2301 Wood Ave in Donna, according to a news release from the county.

The second-dose Moderna vaccine clinic is only for people who received the first dose on April 23 at the same location.

All residents who are eligible for their second-dose vaccination should bring their picture ID and vaccination cards and arrive at the same time as their first-dose scheduled appointment time. Recipients are asked to download and print the vaccine fact sheets and fill out the forms available online.