Hidalgo County Precinct 4 distributing blankets

Photo credit: Hidalgo County Precinct 4

As part of a partnership with Park Cities Baptist Church, Hidalgo County Precinct 4 will distribute 250 blankets to seniors 65 years old and older.

The Share the Warmth Blanket Drive will be held Wednesday, Dec. 8 at the Lark Community Center, located at 2601 Lark Ave. in McAllen.

The distribution will run from 1:30 p.m. to 4 p.m. Those coming are asked to bring a valid ID.

For more information on the event, call 956-383-3112.