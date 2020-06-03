Hidalgo County reaches 634 confirmed coronavirus cases
Hidalgo County announced on Wednesday that 24 more people have tested positive for the coronavirus – bring the total number of confirmed cases to 634.
Seven people in Mission, five from Pharr, two Hidalgo residents, and individuals from Donna, McAllen, Alamo and Weslaco tested positive for COVID-19, according to a news release from the county. The locations where the other six patients reside was not disclosed.
According to the news release, 31 are being hospitalized, including three in intensive care units.
Of the total number of confirmed cases, 386 have been released from isolation. The number of deaths stands at 11 in Hidalgo County. Officials say 2,626 tests are pending.
