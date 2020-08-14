Hidalgo County records its first pediatric death due to coronavirus complications, 531 new cases

Hidalgo County reported on Friday its first pediatric coronavirus-related death.

The county announced 20 more deaths due to coronavirus complications, including the county’s first pediatric death, as well as 531 additional cases — bringing the total number of fatalities in the county to 931 and the total of confirmed coronavirus cases to 21,806.

According to a news release from the county, due to state and federal privacy laws, Hidalgo County Health Officials will not be releasing the child’s age or other personal or health information.

“The death of this child reaffirms that children, and no age group, are not immune from the devastating impact of this deadly virus,” said Hidalgo County Judge Richard F. Cortez. “It is imperative for us to all work together to prevent further spread of this disease. This death hits home the reality that COVID-19 does not spare even the youngest members of our community.”

According to the news release, there are currently 530 COVID-19 patients under hospitalization, including 223 in intensive care units.

Of the total number of people who tested positive in the Hidalgo County since the beginning of the pandemic, 15,872 have been released from isolation. According to the news release, there are currently 5,003 known active cases in Hidalgo County.





