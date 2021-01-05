Hidalgo County reports 10 coronavirus-related deaths, 547 cases of COVID-19
Hidalgo County on Tuesday reported 10 coronavirus-related deaths and 547 cases of COVID-19.
Three women and seven men died as a result of the virus, according to a news release from Hidalgo County. They ranged in age from a man in his 30s from McAllen to a woman older than 70 from Mercedes.
The news release didn't specify when they died.
Hidalgo County also reported that 547 people had tested positive for COVID-19.
The news release didn't specify when they tested positive.
Since the pandemic started, 52,657 people in Hidalgo County have tested positive for COVID-19.
Of them, 48,638 have been released from isolation. Another 2,218 people died.
The remaining 1,801 people are still in isolation.
