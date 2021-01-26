Hidalgo County reports 10 coronavirus-related deaths, 624 people test positive
Hidalgo County on Tuesday reported 10 coronavirus-related deaths and 624 cases of COVID-19.
Two women and eight men died as a result of the virus, according to a news release from Hidalgo County. The youngest person who died was a woman in her 40s from Edinburg.
The news release didn't specify when they died.
Since the pandemic started, 61,595 people in Hidalgo County have tested positive for COVID-19.
Of them, 57,221 have been released from isolation. Another 2,386 died.
The remaining 1,988 people are still in isolation.
