Hidalgo County reports 10 coronavirus-related deaths, 624 people test positive

4 hours 33 minutes 24 seconds ago Tuesday, January 26 2021 Jan 26, 2021 January 26, 2021 8:45 AM January 26, 2021 in News - Local
By: KRGV Digital

Hidalgo County on Tuesday reported 10 coronavirus-related deaths and 624 cases of COVID-19.

Two women and eight men died as a result of the virus, according to a news release from Hidalgo County. The youngest person who died was a woman in her 40s from Edinburg. 

The news release didn't specify when they died.

Since the pandemic started, 61,595 people in Hidalgo County have tested positive for COVID-19.

Of them, 57,221 have been released from isolation. Another 2,386 died.

The remaining 1,988 people are still in isolation.

