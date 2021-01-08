Hidalgo County reports 10 coronavirus-related deaths, 758 cases of COVID-19
Hidalgo County on Friday reported 10 coronavirus-related deaths and 758 cases of COVID-19.
Three women and seven men died as a result of the virus, according to a news release from Hidalgo County. The people who died ranged in age from a man in his 30s from Mission to a woman older than 70 from Donna.
The news release didn't specify when they died.
Since the pandemic started, 54,600 people in Hidalgo County have tested positive for COVID-19.
Of them, 50,396 have been released from isolation. Another 2,247 died.
The remaining 1,957 people are still in isolation.
