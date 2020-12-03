Hidalgo County reports 10 more coronavirus-related deaths, 726 new cases

Hidalgo County reported on Thursday that 10 more residents died due to coronavirus complications. As well as 726 more tested positive for the virus — bringing the total number of fatalities in the county to 2,082 and the total of confirmed coronavirus cases to 44,879.

According to a news release from the county, there are currently 236 COVID-19 patients under hospitalization, including 93 in intensive care units.

Of the total number of people who tested positive in Hidalgo County since the beginning of the pandemic, 40,525 have been released from isolation.

According to the news release, there are currently 2,272 known active cases in Hidalgo County.