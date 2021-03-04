Hidalgo County reports 11 coronavirus-related deaths, 303 positive cases of COVID-9

Hidalgo County on Thursday reported 11 coronavirus-related deaths and 303 positive cases of COVID-19.

Six women and five men died as a result of the virus, according to a news release from the Hidalgo County Health and Human Services Department. They were all in their 70s, except for a man in Mercedes, who was in his 60s. It's unclear when, exactly, they died.

Since the pandemic began, 2,666 people have died due to the virus in Hidalgo County.

The county also reported that 303 people have tested positive for COVID-19. Of the cases, 124 are confirmed, 160 are probable and 19 are suspect.

Since the pandemic began, 78,468 people have tested positive in the county.

