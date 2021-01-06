Hidalgo County reports 11 coronavirus-related deaths, 540 cases of COVID-19

Hidalgo County on Wednesday reported 11 coronavirus-related deaths and 540 cases of COVID-19.

One woman and 10 men died as a result of the virus, according to a news release from Hidalgo County. The news release didn't specify when they died.

Hidalgo County also reported that 540 people had tested positive for COVID-19. The news release didn't specify when they tested positive.

Since the pandemic started, 53,197 people in Hidalgo County have tested positive for COVID-19.

Of them, 49,223 have been released from isolation. Another 2,229 died.

The remaining 1,745 people are still in isolation after testing positive.