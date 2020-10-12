Hidalgo County reports 12 coronavirus-related deaths

Hidalgo County on Monday reported 12 coronavirus-related deaths.

The deaths reported Monday ranged from a Donna resident younger than 20 years old to a Mission resident older than 70, according to a news release from Hidalgo County.

“I want to continue to ask for your support to take the precautions necessary to fight this virus,” Hidalgo County Judge Richard F. Cortez said in the news release. “Now that some of our children are back to school and activities are increasing with more physical interaction we need to be extremely careful. That’s how we conquer the threat of this disease.”

Since the pandemic started, 1,853 people in Hidalgo County have died as a result of the virus.

Hidalgo County also reported that 143 people had tested positive for the virus, bringing the total number of confirmed cases to 33,495.