Hidalgo County reports 12th coronavirus-related death, 22 new positive cases

Another coronavirus-related death has been reported in Hidalgo County. The patient who died on Friday is identified as a 60-year-old Alamo man who had underlying medical conditions.

There are now 12 coronavirus-related deaths reported in Hidalgo County.

According to a county news release, 22 more people tested positive for the virus, including a second Hidalgo County employee.

As with the other cases, the employee has been ordered into isolation along with several other county staff members who had contact with the employee, Judge Richard F. Cortez said.

The unidentified employee works in the county’s purchasing department. Because of the type of work the county’s purchasing office does, the affected employee does not routinely have contact with the public. Out of an abundance of caution, however, the office in which the affected employee works will be sanitized.

It was also announced on Friday that no juries will be empaneled in Hidalgo County until at least August 1. Trial information is available on the county’s website.

Of the 701 total number of people infected in Hidalgo County, 421 have been released from isolation.