Hidalgo County reports 13 coronavirus-related deaths, 302 positive cases of COVID-19

Hidalgo County on Friday reported 13 coronavirus-related deaths and 302 positive cases of COVID-19.

Eight men and five women died as a result of the virus, according to a news release from the Hidalgo County Health and Human Services Department. The youngest people were in their 50s, including a man and woman from Mission. It's unclear when, exactly, they died.

Since the pandemic began, 2,679 people have died due to the virus in Hidalgo County.

The county also reported that 302 people have tested positive for COVID-19. Of the cases, 144 are confirmed, 135 are probable and 23 are suspect.

Since the pandemic began, 78,770 people have tested positive in the county.

READ ALSO: