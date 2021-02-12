x

Hidalgo County reports 13 deaths, 639 cases of COVID-19

3 hours 45 minutes 20 seconds ago Friday, February 12 2021 Feb 12, 2021 February 12, 2021 8:51 AM February 12, 2021 in News - Local
By: KRGV Digital Staff

Hidalgo County on Friday reported 13 coronavirus-related deaths and 639 positive cases of COVID-19. 

Five women and eight men died as a result of the virus. They were in their 60s and 70s and were from Donna, Hidalgo, McAllen, Mission, Pharr and Weslaco, according to a news release from the county. 

The county also reported 639 cases, totaling 3,422 new positive cases since Monday. 

Since the pandemic began, 70,992 people have tested positive for the virus. 

