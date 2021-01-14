Hidalgo County reports 14 coronavirus-related deaths, 563 positive cases

Hidalgo County on Thursday reported 14 coronavirus-related deaths and 563 positive cases of COVID-19.

Ten men and four women died as a result of the virus, according to a news release from Hidalgo County.

They were all in their 70s or older, with the exception of an Edinburg man in his 40s and a Mission man in his 50s.

The news release didn't specify when they died.

Since the pandemic started, 56,826 people in Hidalgo County have tested positive for the virus.

Of them, 55,304 have been released from isolation.