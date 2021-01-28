Hidalgo County reports 14 coronavirus-related deaths, 584 cases of COVID-19

Hidalgo County on Thursday reported 14 coronavirus-related deaths and 584 positive cases of COVID-19.

Eight women and six men died as a result of the virus, according to a news release from Hidalgo County. The youngest was a woman in her 30s.

The news release didn't specify when the deaths occurred. Since the pandemic started, Hidalgo County has reported 2,418 coronavirus-related deaths.

Hidalgo County also reported that 584 people had tested positive for the virus. The news release didn't specify when they tested positive.

Since Monday, Hidalgo County has reported 57 deaths related to the coronavirus and 2,620 cases of COVID-19.

Since the pandemic started, 62,833 people in Hidalgo County have tested positive for the virus.

