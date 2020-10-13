Hidalgo County reports 15 coronavirus-related deaths
Hidalgo County on Tuesday reported 15 coronavirus-related deaths.
“We continue to see double digit increases in deaths and triple digit increases in new positive cases,” Hidalgo County Judge Richard F. Cortez said in a news release. “We must bring these numbers down by employing safety measures like facial coverings and avoiding crowds. I send my deepest condolences to the family, friends and neighbors of those who died.”
Since the pandemic started, 1,868 people in Hidalgo County have died as a result of the virus.
Hidalgo County also reported that 119 people had tested positive for the virus, bringing the total number of confirmed cases to 33,614.
