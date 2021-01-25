x

Hidalgo County reports 15 coronavirus-related deaths, 758 cases of COVID-19

4 hours 42 minutes 14 seconds ago Monday, January 25 2021 Jan 25, 2021 January 25, 2021 9:28 AM January 25, 2021 in News - Local
By: KRGV Staff

Hidalgo County on Monday reported 15 coronavirus-related deaths and 758 cases of COVID-19.

Eight women and seven men died as a result of the virus, according to a news release from Hidalgo County. The youngest person who died was a woman in her 60s from Alton.

The news release didn't specify when they died.

Since the pandemic started, 60,971 people in Hidalgo County have tested positive for COVID-19.

Of them, 56,527 have been released from isolation. Another 2,376 died.

Report a Typo

More News

Radar
7 Days