Hidalgo County reports 15 coronavirus-related deaths, 758 cases of COVID-19
Hidalgo County on Monday reported 15 coronavirus-related deaths and 758 cases of COVID-19.
Eight women and seven men died as a result of the virus, according to a news release from Hidalgo County. The youngest person who died was a woman in her 60s from Alton.
The news release didn't specify when they died.
Since the pandemic started, 60,971 people in Hidalgo County have tested positive for COVID-19.
Of them, 56,527 have been released from isolation. Another 2,376 died.
