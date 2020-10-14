x

Hidalgo County reports 16 coronavirus-related deaths

Wednesday, October 14 2020

Hidalgo County on Wednesday reported 16 coronavirus-related deaths.

“The deaths and those contracting this disease continue to add up,” Hidalgo County Judge Richard F. Cortez said in a news release. “I send my sincere condolences to the family and friends of those who died and I pray for a quick recovery for those who are sick.”

Since the pandemic started, 1,884 people in Hidalgo County have died as a result of the virus.

Hidalgo County also reported that 174 people had tested positive for the virus, bringing the total number of confirmed cases to 33,788.    

