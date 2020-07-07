Hidalgo County reports 16 more virus-related deaths, 102 additional cases

Hidalgo County announced 16 additional deaths linked to the coronavirus. There are now 75 fatalities reported in the county.

According to a news release from Hidalgo County, the majority of those who died were over the age of 60, one was an Edinburg woman in her 30s.

Health officials also reported another 102 people tested positive for COVID-19, bringing its total number of confirmed cases to 5,447.

The number of people being hospitalized rose to 602, including 167 in intensive care units, according to the news release.

There are currently 2,975 known active cases in Hidalgo County and 1,057 people waiting on results.