Hidalgo County reports 17 more coronavirus-related deaths, 149 additional cases

Hidalgo County reported on Wednesday 17 more residents died due to coronavirus complications, as well as 149 more tested positive for the virus — bringing the total number of fatalities in the county to 1,698 and the total of confirmed coronavirus cases to 31,984.

“People continue to die from this disease and that continues to be a tragedy,” said Hidalgo County Judge Richard F. Cortez. “I extend my condolences to the friends and family of these victims.”

According to a news release from the county, there are currently 164 COVID-19 patients under hospitalization, including 62 in intensive care units.

Of the total number of people who tested positive in Hidalgo County since the beginning of the pandemic, 28,155 have been released from isolation. According to the news release, there are currently 2,131 known active cases in Hidalgo County.





