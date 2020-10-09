Hidalgo County reports 17 more coronavirus-related deaths, 204 new cases

Hidalgo County reported on Friday 17 more residents died due to coronavirus complications, as well as 204 more tested positive for the virus — bringing the total number of fatalities in the county to 1,841 and the total of confirmed coronavirus cases to 33,352.

“The death rate, hospitalizations and rate of infection continue, local medical experts say we are still not out of the woods with this disease,” said Hidalgo County Judge Richard F. Cortez. “That is why I have asked our legal counsel to draft language amending my local health emergency order to forbid door-to-door trick-or-treating this year. After reviewing Center for Disease Control and Prevention guidelines, and consulting with health experts as well as local mayors, I do not want to expose our children to unnecessary risk as long as this infection continues to spread. Several mayors have said they are coming up with alternative ways to celebrate Halloween this year.”

According to a news release from the county, there are currently 188 COVID-19 patients under hospitalization, including 67 in intensive care units.

Of the total number of people who tested positive in Hidalgo County since the beginning of the pandemic, 29,174 have been released from isolation.

According to the news release, there are currently 2,337 known active cases in Hidalgo County.