Hidalgo County reports 18 coronavirus-related deaths, 739 cases of COVID-19

Hidalgo County on Wednesday reported 18 coronavirus-related deaths and 739 confirmed cases of COVID-19.

Nine men and nine women died as a result of the virus, according to a news release from Hidalgo County. The youngest person who died was a woman in her 40s from Edinburg.

Hidalgo County didn't specify when the deaths occurred.

The total number of confirmed cases in Hidalgo County is 58,754.

Hidalgo County didn't specify when the 739 people tested positive.