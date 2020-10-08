Hidalgo County reports 19 more coronavirus-related deaths, 130 new cases

Hidalgo County reported on Thursday 19 more residents died due to coronavirus complications, as well as 130 more tested positive for the virus — bringing the total number of fatalities in the county to 1,824 and the total of confirmed coronavirus cases to 33,148.

“These deaths continue to concern me and should concern everyone else in the county,” said Hidalgo County Judge Richard F. Cortez. “I extend my condolences to the family and friends of those who have died from this terrible disease.”

According to a news release from the county, there are currently 193 COVID-19 patients under hospitalization, including 62 in intensive care units.

Of the total number of people who tested positive in Hidalgo County since the beginning of the pandemic, 28,915 have been released from isolation.

According to the news release, there are currently 2,409 known active cases in Hidalgo County.