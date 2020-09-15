Hidalgo County reports 19 more coronavirus-related deaths, including a male in his 20's

Hidalgo County reported on Tuesday 19 more deaths due to coronavirus complications, as well as 202 additional cases — bringing the total number of fatalities in the county to 1,450 and the total of confirmed coronavirus cases to 29,721.

Among those who died is a male from Mission in his 20’s.

“Each day we continue to lose more of our fellow county residents to this deadly virus. I send my deepest condolences to the families of these victims,” said Hidalgo County Judge Richard F. Cortez. “I remind you to practice social distancing and the use of facial coverings. COVID-19 can be spread by people who do not have symptoms and do not know that they are infected.”

According to a news release from the county, there are currently 229 COVID-19 patients under hospitalization, including 84 in intensive care units.

Of the total number of people who tested positive in the Hidalgo County since the beginning of the pandemic, 26,223 have been released from isolation. According to the news release, there are currently 2,048 known active cases in Hidalgo County.