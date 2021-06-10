Hidalgo County reports 2 coronavirus-related deaths, 132 positive cases

Hidalgo County on Thursday reported two coronavirus-related deaths and 132 positive cases of COVID-19.

A man in his 60s from Donna and a man in his 70s from Mission died as a result of the virus, according to the Hidalgo County Health and Human Services Department.

Since the pandemic began, 2,888 people in Hidalgo County have died as a result of the virus.

Of the new 132 positive cases reported Thursday, 74 are confirmed, 30 are probable and 28 are suspect.

Since the pandemic began, 92,144 people have tested positive for the virus in the county.

HIDALGO COUNTY COVID-19 REPORTS: