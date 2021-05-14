Hidalgo County reports 2 coronavirus-related deaths, 189 positive cases

Hidalgo County on Friday reported two coronavirus-related deaths and 189 positive cases of COVID-19.

A woman in her 40s from Edinburg and a man in his 70s from Weslaco died as a result of the virus, according to the Hidalgo County Health and Human Services Department.

2,850 people have died in the county since the pandemic began.

The county on Friday also reported 189 new cases of COVID-19, pushing the number of total COVID-19 cases in the county past 90,000.

Since the pandemic began, 90,142 people have tested positive. 85,913 of those people have already been released from isolation.

THIS WEEK IN HIDALGO COUNTY: