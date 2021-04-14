Hidalgo County reports 2 coronavirus-related deaths, 203 positive cases

Hidalgo County on Wednesday reported two more coronavirus-related deaths and 203 positive cases of COVID-19.

Both victims were males from the cities of Mission and San Juan whose ages ranged from their 60s to over the age of 70, according to the Hidalgo County Health and Human Services Department.

Since the pandemic began, 2,799 people have died as a result of the virus in Hidalgo County.

The county also reported 203 positive cases of COVID-19. Of the cases, 104 are confirmed, 98 are probable and one case is suspect.

Since the pandemic began, there have been 86,542 positive cases of COVID-19 in the county. 1,567 of those cases remain active.

112 people remain in area hospitals to be treated for COVID-19 related symptoms with 44 of them hospitalized in intensive care units.