Hidalgo County reports 2 coronavirus-related deaths, 415 positive cases

Hidalgo County on Friday reported two coronavirus-related deaths and 415 positive cases of COVID-19.

A man in his 30s and a man in his 70s died as a result of the virus, according to a Friday report from the Hidalgo County Health and Human Services Department. It's unclear where they lived.

According to the report, 2,944 people have died due to the virus in the county since the pandemic began.

Of the new cases reported Friday, 90 are confirmed, 323 are probable and two are suspect.

The people who tested positive are in the following age groups:

172 people in the 0-19 age group

73 people in their 20s

53 people in their 30s

56 people in their 40s

37 people in their 50s

14 people in their 60s

10 people in the 70+ age group

There are currently 178 patients hospitalized with COVID-19 in Hidalgo County, with 50 in the intensive care unit.

Since the pandemic began, 98,473 people in the county have tested positive for COVID-19.