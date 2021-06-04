Hidalgo County reports 2 coronavirus-related deaths, 65 positive cases

Hidalgo County on Friday reported two coronavirus-related deaths and 65 positive cases of COVID-19.

A man in his 70s from McAllen and a man in his 50s from Mercedes died as a result of the virus, according to the Hidalgo County Health and Human Services Department.

Since the pandemic began, 2,885 people in the county have died due to the virus.

Of the 65 positive cases reported Friday, 45 are confirmed and 20 are probable.

THIS WEEK'S HIDALGO COUNTY COVID-19 REPORT: