Hidalgo County reports 2 coronavirus-related deaths, 91 positive cases

Hidalgo County on Monday reported two coronavirus-related deaths and 91 positive cases of COVID-19.

Two women died as a result of the virus, according to the Hidalgo County Health and Human Services Department. One woman was in her 60s from Edinburg, and the other woman was in her 50s from Mission.

Since the pandemic began, 2,794 people in the county have died as a result of the virus.

The county also reported 91 positive cases of COVID-19. Of the cases, 24 are confirmed, 66 are probable and one is suspect.

Since the pandemic began, 86,167 people have tested positive for the virus.