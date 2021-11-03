Hidalgo County reports 2 COVID-related deaths, both were unvaccinated

Hidalgo County on Wednesday reported two coronavirus-related deaths and 82 new positive cases of COVID-19, according to a report from the Hidalgo County Health and Human Services Department.

Both of the deaths came from unvaccinated individuals, according to the report.

The deaths include a Mercedes man in his 30s and a Mission woman over the age of 70.

The 82 people who tested positive are in the following age groups:

Age Range Number of cases 0-11 28 12-19 11 20s 6 30s 12 40s 10 50s 4 60s 7 70+ 4 Total: 82

A total of 90 people are hospitalized with COVID-19 in Hidalgo County, a decrease of six from Tuesday, when the county reported 96 hospitalizations and 59 new positive infections.

Those hospitalized with COVID-19 include 82 adults and eight pediatric patients, according to Wednesday’s report.

Of the 90 patients hospitalized with COVID-19, 30 are in intensive care units. They include 27 adults and three pediatric patients.

Across Hidalgo County school districts, five staff members and 49 students tested positive for COVID-19. A total of 689 staff members and 3,402 students have tested positive for the virus since the county started reporting school-related infections on Aug. 18.

Since the pandemic began, 118,008 people have tested positive for the virus and 3,460 people have died due to the virus in the county.

There are currently 652 active cases in the county.