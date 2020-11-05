Hidalgo County reports 2 more coronavirus-related deaths, 216 new cases

Hidalgo County reported Thursday that two more residents died due to coronavirus-related complications. The county is also reporting 216 new positive cases — bringing the overall case count to 36,493 and the total number of fatalities in to 1,969 since the pandemic started.

According to a news release from the county, there are currently 156 COVID-19 patients under hospitalization, including 66 in intensive care units.

Of the total number of people who tested positive in Hidalgo County since the beginning of the pandemic, 31,832 have been released from isolation.

According to the news release, there are currently 2,692 known active cases in Hidalgo County.